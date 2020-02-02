AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,424 ($97.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,651.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,255.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?