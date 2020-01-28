AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,556 ($99.39) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,627.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,234.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

