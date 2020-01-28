Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.31 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives