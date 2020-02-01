ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACO.X. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$51.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1-year low of C$40.95 and a 1-year high of C$52.30.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60. Also, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total transaction of C$59,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,392 shares in the company, valued at C$816,977.28.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

