Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Athabasca Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 34,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?