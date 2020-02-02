Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

ATH stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. Athene has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 266,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 80,504 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

