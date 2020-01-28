Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AAME opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

