Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

