Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Up 6.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.87, 212,463 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 78,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 132,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

