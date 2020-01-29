Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.38. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 901 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 529,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93,957 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund