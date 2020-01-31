Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $3.12. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 115,418 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $347.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.55.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$93.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Power news, Senior Officer James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$286,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,280.71.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

