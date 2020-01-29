Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of AY opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

