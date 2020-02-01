Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:SAE) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), approximately 74,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $45.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects worldwide. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

