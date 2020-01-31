Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $40.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 413,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,963. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

