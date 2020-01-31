Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWW. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

