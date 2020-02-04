ATLAS COPCO AB/S Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $35.94 on Monday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?