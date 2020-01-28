Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.42, a PEG ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

