Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY20 guidance at $4.58-4.73 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATO opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI