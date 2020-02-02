Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,872,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,489,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 760,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

