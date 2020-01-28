ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $58.40. 58,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $923.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,840.00 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

