AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

ATRC opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?