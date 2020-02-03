ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million.

TSE:ATA opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.65. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.16 and a 1 year high of C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$341,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$512,500. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,531.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

