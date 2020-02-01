AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

T traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 221,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 87,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

