AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross