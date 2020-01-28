aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

