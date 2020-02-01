Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

AUBN stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.58%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

