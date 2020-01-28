Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics 0 14 3 0 2.18 BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential downside of 15.73%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 252.56%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.64 BioCardia $630,000.00 56.33 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00% BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Volatility & Risk

Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.