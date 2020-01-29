Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 165933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.34).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.77.

In other news, insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

