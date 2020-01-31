Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.29

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.29 and last traded at C$26.29, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

