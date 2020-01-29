Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Trading Down 9.5%

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 4,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives