January 30, 2020
Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

