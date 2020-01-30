Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.44, approximately 89,781 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 134,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

AUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -35.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,779,295.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $326,010.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

