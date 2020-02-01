Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.35

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$10.35 ($7.34) and last traded at A$10.30 ($7.30), with a volume of 9022 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.21 ($7.24).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

About Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI)

