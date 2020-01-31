AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$7.33 and a 52-week high of C$14.32.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$981.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

