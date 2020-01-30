AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Up 13.7%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.69 and last traded at C$12.57, 236,197 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 95,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

Several research firms have commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.17.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$920.50 million. Analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

