Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $890.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $890.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $896.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $201.27. 24,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $200.90.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

