Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Autoliv updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,306. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

