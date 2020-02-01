Automatic Data Processing Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

