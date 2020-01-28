Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of APR.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.50. 6,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$10.13 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on APR.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

