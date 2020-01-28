Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.33 million and a PE ratio of 70.79. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.13 and a 52 week high of C$12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

