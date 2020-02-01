AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,050,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,645.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $13,492,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $14,940,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $42.44 on Friday. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

