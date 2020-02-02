Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Also, CEO Greg J. Divis bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

