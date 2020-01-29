Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 623,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.77. Avalon Globocare has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 1,081.80% and a negative return on equity of 164.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

