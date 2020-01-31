Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avangrid by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

