Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVNS. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $53.45.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 242,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

