Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.04

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 90427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

