Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 3,235,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,566. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $313,611,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $29,737,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 333.2% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 556,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

