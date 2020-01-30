Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 11,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 48,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?