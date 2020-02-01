Avast (LON:AVST) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVST. Bank of America raised their price target on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.45.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

