Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

AVY stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

